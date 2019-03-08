E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Five more charged after Suffolk drug raids

PUBLISHED: 11:54 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 04 October 2019

Police executed a number of warrants in west Suffolk during the operation Picture: ARCHANT

Police executed a number of warrants in west Suffolk during the operation Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Five more people have been charged with drug offences following a series of drugs raids in west Suffolk.

The raids, mainly in the Bury and Haverhill areas, saw 10 warrants executed on addresses believed to be involved in the supply of drugs.

The five latest charges come as part of 18 arrests made during the raids, which took place through Monday September 30 to Thursday October 3.

Lee Gray, 46, of Church Walks in Bury St Edmunds and Jacob Cole, 20, of Hatter Street in the town, have both been charged with four counts of conspiracy to supply drugs.

Adrian Atkinson, 18, of Dove Close in Grays, Essex, was also charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply drugs as well as a 17-year-old male who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The fifth, 36-year-old Daniel Shorey of Schoolhall Lane in Bury St Edmunds was charged with four counts of conspiracy to supply drugs.

All five are due to appear before Ipswich magistrates' court on Friday, October 4.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man murdered in Thetford - four men arrested

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

It is going to be a wet one - Met office issue severe weather warning for this weekend

Suffolk and Essex could see flooding this weekend as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for rain Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Bungalow fire which tore through at least two homes thought to be suspicious

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Don Topley: Cricket is drinking in the last chance saloon - why we must embrace The Hundred

The Hundred is a controversial new idea to boost cricket in the UK - the new sides will boast England stars in action. Picture: ECB/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists