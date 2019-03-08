Five more charged after Suffolk drug raids

Police executed a number of warrants in west Suffolk during the operation Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Five more people have been charged with drug offences following a series of drugs raids in west Suffolk.

The raids, mainly in the Bury and Haverhill areas, saw 10 warrants executed on addresses believed to be involved in the supply of drugs.

The five latest charges come as part of 18 arrests made during the raids, which took place through Monday September 30 to Thursday October 3.

Lee Gray, 46, of Church Walks in Bury St Edmunds and Jacob Cole, 20, of Hatter Street in the town, have both been charged with four counts of conspiracy to supply drugs.

Adrian Atkinson, 18, of Dove Close in Grays, Essex, was also charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply drugs as well as a 17-year-old male who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The fifth, 36-year-old Daniel Shorey of Schoolhall Lane in Bury St Edmunds was charged with four counts of conspiracy to supply drugs.

All five are due to appear before Ipswich magistrates' court on Friday, October 4.