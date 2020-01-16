Man charged with assaulting three police officers

A 28-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assaulting police officers following an incident in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called to the scene of a suspected burglary in Grove Road on Tuesday, January 14 at around 11pm.

The property's door is said to have sustained damage.

Upon arrival, officers arrested a man who was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

It is alleged the man assaulted three officers, leaving one with an injured wrist while another is said to have been kicked in the leg and groin.

28-year-old Shane Trudgill, of Steward Road, Bury St Edmunds, was charged with resisting arrest, two counts of assaulting police officers, possession of cannabis and criminal damage.

He was released on bail and is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday, March 13.