Man charged following burglary

A man has been charged following a burglary in Peasenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man has been charged with burglary following a burglary in the village of Peasenhall.

A man was arrested on Friday, February 1 in Peasenhall on suspicion of burglary and suspicion of possession of drugs.

It follows a burglary at a property on January 15 where cash and a laptop were stolen during a search of the premises.

Sean Murphey, aged 30, of Langston Hughes Close in London, was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently charged with burglary, possession of cannabis and aggravated theft of a motor vehicle.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, February 2.