Man charged following burglary

PUBLISHED: 13:47 04 February 2019

A man has been charged following a burglary in Peasenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has been charged following a burglary in Peasenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been charged with burglary following a burglary in the village of Peasenhall.

A man was arrested on Friday, February 1 in Peasenhall on suspicion of burglary and suspicion of possession of drugs.

It follows a burglary at a property on January 15 where cash and a laptop were stolen during a search of the premises.

Sean Murphey, aged 30, of Langston Hughes Close in London, was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently charged with burglary, possession of cannabis and aggravated theft of a motor vehicle.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, February 2.

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Community spirit in wake of 'shocking' death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

At least two buildings evacuated as suspicious package found in Ipswich car park

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Could Greater Anglia's new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

