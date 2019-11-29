Video

WATCH: All the dashcam footage from Suffolk's roads in 2019

Scary dashcam footage on A14 at Levington was just one of the clips gathered by Suffolk Constabulary in 2019 Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE Archant

From police chases on the A14 to an officer run over at Ipswich's busiest junction - here are the most dramatic dashcam moments in Suffolk this year.

One piece of shocking dashcam footage caught in Ipswich shows the moment a police officer was trapped under a car outside a petrol station.

PC Amy Macaulay was mown down by James Turner in London Road, Ipswich, on Thursday, March 21.

Despite at one point being trapped under the front wheel, PC Macaulay was able to get back into the passenger seat of a police vehicle and give chase.

She returned to work after a full month off to recover - but returned in time to see Turner receive two years' imprisonment for a string of offences at Ipswich Crown Court on April 25.

Another incident, captured by Suffolk Constabulary in August, saw officers chase one driver for seven miles as they repeatedly made dangerous evasive manoeuvres.

The driver was hitting speeds of 90 miles per hour as he sped down the A14, narrowly avoiding cars as they merged lanes with lorries as they passed a slip road.

The man behind the wheel, 21-year-old Tommy McDonagh of Woodfield Close, Enfield, admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance and without a full driving licence.

He was given a 14 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, a 20 week curfew, 120 hours unpaid work and a ten day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months and was ordered to pay £150 costs and a £149 victim surcharge.

A third dashcam clip shows a silver Ford 4x4 weaving in and out of stationary traffic to jump ahead of other drivers at a roundabout in Cattawade on the Essex/Suffolk border.

In a different incident, a driver captures the moment an oncoming lorry near the A14 in Levington crosses the central line of the road - nearly causing a head-on collision.

At the start of the year, Suffolk Constabulary caught one driver driving the wrong way down the A14, having hit speeds of 100mph.

The police managed to spin the vehicle and stop it before anyone was injured, but the driver still made an attempt to flee the scene on foot before he was caught by officers.

And last in the collection of dashcam moments on Suffolk's roads in 2019 is a driver in Saxmundham High Street - who appears to attempt to overtake another car as they approach a red light - leaving them attempting to pull into a space that did not exist.