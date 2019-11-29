E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: All the dashcam footage from Suffolk's roads in 2019

PUBLISHED: 06:00 30 November 2019

Scary dashcam footage on A14 at Levington was just one of the clips gathered by Suffolk Constabulary in 2019 Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Scary dashcam footage on A14 at Levington was just one of the clips gathered by Suffolk Constabulary in 2019 Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Archant

From police chases on the A14 to an officer run over at Ipswich's busiest junction - here are the most dramatic dashcam moments in Suffolk this year.

One piece of shocking dashcam footage caught in Ipswich shows the moment a police officer was trapped under a car outside a petrol station.

PC Amy Macaulay was mown down by James Turner in London Road, Ipswich, on Thursday, March 21.

Despite at one point being trapped under the front wheel, PC Macaulay was able to get back into the passenger seat of a police vehicle and give chase.

She returned to work after a full month off to recover - but returned in time to see Turner receive two years' imprisonment for a string of offences at Ipswich Crown Court on April 25.

Another incident, captured by Suffolk Constabulary in August, saw officers chase one driver for seven miles as they repeatedly made dangerous evasive manoeuvres.

The driver was hitting speeds of 90 miles per hour as he sped down the A14, narrowly avoiding cars as they merged lanes with lorries as they passed a slip road.

The man behind the wheel, 21-year-old Tommy McDonagh of Woodfield Close, Enfield, admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance and without a full driving licence.

He was given a 14 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, a 20 week curfew, 120 hours unpaid work and a ten day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months and was ordered to pay £150 costs and a £149 victim surcharge.

A third dashcam clip shows a silver Ford 4x4 weaving in and out of stationary traffic to jump ahead of other drivers at a roundabout in Cattawade on the Essex/Suffolk border.

In a different incident, a driver captures the moment an oncoming lorry near the A14 in Levington crosses the central line of the road - nearly causing a head-on collision.

At the start of the year, Suffolk Constabulary caught one driver driving the wrong way down the A14, having hit speeds of 100mph.

The police managed to spin the vehicle and stop it before anyone was injured, but the driver still made an attempt to flee the scene on foot before he was caught by officers.

And last in the collection of dashcam moments on Suffolk's roads in 2019 is a driver in Saxmundham High Street - who appears to attempt to overtake another car as they approach a red light - leaving them attempting to pull into a space that did not exist.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Mum and daughter open zero waste refill shop

Mum and daughter Zoe Tipple, 57, left, and Kayleigh Seal, 34, have opened their brand new plastic-free shop Unsealed. Picture: KAYLEIGH SEAL

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Mum and daughter open zero waste refill shop

Mum and daughter Zoe Tipple, 57, left, and Kayleigh Seal, 34, have opened their brand new plastic-free shop Unsealed. Picture: KAYLEIGH SEAL

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Meet the opposition: Robins’ return has put nomadic Coventry on an upward curve again

Coventry City's Liam Walsh celebrates with team-mates after scoring. Photo: PA

WATCH: All the dashcam footage from Suffolk’s roads in 2019

Scary dashcam footage on A14 at Levington was just one of the clips gathered by Suffolk Constabulary in 2019 Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Decision to be made on plans for 50 retirement flats in Bury town centre

The former Lloyds bank in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, eyed for 50 retirement apartments. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich man charged with nine child sex offences to appear in court

Lee Arthurs, of London Road, Ipswich, will appear at Ipswich Crown Court in January Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Dash-cam footage of Ipswich driver crashing car at 90mph - in 30mph zone

Callum Dobbs, 20, from Ipswich, has been jailed for 18 months Pictture: HAMPSHIRE POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists