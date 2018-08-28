Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Car crash leaves one driver injured and debris all over the road

PUBLISHED: 11:26 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:38 22 November 2018

Wrentham High Street was the scene of a two-car collision on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Wrentham High Street was the scene of a two-car collision on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two cars have crashed on the A12, leaving one driver with minor injuries and one lane closed.

Suffolk police were called to the scene of a collision in High Street, Wrentham at 7am on Thursday, November 22.

Two cars had crashed near the pelican crossing in the street, leaving debris all over the road.

One lane was blocked while police cleared the scene and the cars, a Ford Fiesta and Ford Mondeo, were removed from the street.

One of the drivers sustained minor injuries and paramedics attended the scene, but it is not clear whether he left the scene by ambulance.

Police had cleared and left the site of the crash by 8.30am.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Knuckle duster seized after police tail car for 30 miles

11:35 Jake Foxford
The driver tested positive for cocaine and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Picture: ESSEX OSG

Police tracked a driver for more than 30 miles before stopping a car and seizing a knuckle duster from a vehicle.

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

11:35 Mariam Ghaemi
The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Traffic is building ahead of the major four-day Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre.

Car crash leaves one driver injured and debris all over the road

11:26 Jake Foxford
Wrentham High Street was the scene of a two-car collision on November 22. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two cars have crashed on the A12, leaving one driver with minor injuries and one lane closed.

Husband who stabbed wife to death due to be sentenced

11:18 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 61-year-old Felixstowe man who stabbed his wife to death at their bungalow will be sentenced in January.

With temperatures expected to plunge next week, how can you make sure you stay safe on the roads?

11:14 Jessica Hill
De-Ice car

Mark Lopez from Essex-based winter gritting and risk management business, De-ice, offers some tips on keeping safe this winter.

Taxmen going after ‘easy targets’ with devastating new loan charge, MP warns

11:12 Andrew Papworth
Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: James Bass

A new tax is having a “devastating” effect on vulnerable people who are being pursued because they are “easy targets”, a Suffolk MP has said.

Bottleneck junction improvements to be discussed in wake of bypass disappointment

11:03 Andrew Papworth
Generic photo of queuing traffic. Picture: Gregg Brown

A revamp of a town’s most logjammed junctions is to be debated with councillors in the wake a controversial decision to shelve plans for a new bypass.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24