Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER Archant

A busy road near Saxmundham has re-opened after a Tesco lorry got stuck in mud while trying to do a three-point-turn.

Suffolk police have confirmed that the B1119 has been re-opened following the recovery of the lorry which needed to be towed away from the road.

Traffic was building up in both directions but is now free flowing again.

The driver is believed to have become stuck at around 2.45pm after trying to turn around on the single lane, B road.

A motorist who was stuck on the road behind the lorry said that a few cars managed to get past the lorry, however many could not fit. Most were forced to turn around and go on a different route.

Police attended the scene and closed the road. The B1119 was re-opened at 5.30pm.