E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Campaign shines light on impact of domestic abuse in isolated areas

PUBLISHED: 14:25 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 28 November 2019

Suffolk police promoting this year's White Ribbon campaign against domestic abuse with a focus on rural areas Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk police promoting this year's White Ribbon campaign against domestic abuse with a focus on rural areas Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk police teamed up with the Co-op to shine a light on the acute impact felt by victims of abuse in rural communities.

Suffolk police are focussing on rural areas as part of the annual White Ribbon campaign Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYSuffolk police are focussing on rural areas as part of the annual White Ribbon campaign Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Officers used the annual White Ribbon campaign to focus on a 'hidden harm' underlying remote areas, where victims are half as likely to report domestic abuse.

In a bid to highlight the support available, police are holding a number of events in partnership with the East of England Co-op, county council, Leeway domestic violence and abuse services, Ipswich Town Football Club and Rural Coffee Caravan.

The Co-op will be promoting the campaign at shops across the county, including in Elmswell, where staff were joined by the rural crime team on Wednesday.

Two patrol vehicles are displaying the White Ribbon logo and message: 'Talking to somebody is the first step'.

Suffolk police promoting this year's White Ribbon campaign against domestic abuse with a focus on rural areas Picture: RACHEL EDGESuffolk police promoting this year's White Ribbon campaign against domestic abuse with a focus on rural areas Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A public engagement stand was at Portman Road on Saturday and information was also available at the Police Pod during the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre.

You may also want to watch:

Community engagement officers will be joining volunteers from the Rural Energy Café, organised by the Rural Coffee Caravan, at Dennington village hall from 10am-12pm on Monday to talk about related issues.

Officers and staff have been issued 500 ribbons to wear, while the local UNISON branch, Suffolk Association of Women in Policing and Suffolk Police Federation are hosting roadshow events.

Suffolk police promoting this year's White Ribbon campaign against domestic abuse with a focus on rural areas Picture: RACHEL EDGESuffolk police promoting this year's White Ribbon campaign against domestic abuse with a focus on rural areas Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Detective Superintendent David Giles said anyone can be affected by domestic abuse, but that living in a rural area can have a higher impact on people's willingness to report it, or seek help and support.

"I am determined that the message gets through to everyone that you are not alone - help is a phone call away," he added.

A White Ribbon event will also be held on Thursday by Bury St Edmunds Women's Aid Centre, which offers refuge to women and children, outreach support and a 12-week programme on detecting and coping with abuse, while a Survivors of Domestic Abuse group offers benefits advice, wellbeing help and activities.

Administrator Zoe Gordon said clients receive continued support from a resettlement service upon leaving refuge - and that a dedicated helpline operates from Monday to Friday on 01284 753085.

A national domestic violence helpline is available on 0808 2000 247. Police can be called for advice and non-urgent enquiries on 101.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Woman and two dogs rescued from flood water

Eye Road in Kenton is completely closed due to heavy flooding Picture: @COUNTRYMOUSIE/TWITTER

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Woman and two dogs rescued from flood water

Eye Road in Kenton is completely closed due to heavy flooding Picture: @COUNTRYMOUSIE/TWITTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Freezing temperatures on the way - weather warning issued

A weather warning has been issued for ice Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Live updates as second day of flooding chaos hits Suffolk

The flooded mere beside Framlingham Castle on Wednesday Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Flood alerts remain in place with further heavy rain expected

Flooding was particularly bad around the Kenton area of Eye on Wednesday Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Housing benefit no longer enough for struggling families to afford any Ipswich rental properties

Borough leader David Ellesmere and housing portfolio holder Neil MacDonald at the new Homeless Unit in Ipswich. Picture; IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists