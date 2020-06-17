E-edition Read the EADT online edition
University announced as provider of new police training programme

17 June, 2020 - 11:30
The new programme is due to commence as early as spring 2021 Picture: ARCHANT

A new route into policing is set to be rolled out across seven forces, including Suffolk, as part of a major training overhaul.

The Police Education Qualification Framework (PEQF) has been dubbed the biggest change in policing for a generation.

Developed by the College of Policing, it was designed to support development of policing as a profession recognising and raising educational standards.

The Seven Force Strategic Collaboration Programme has procured a contract with Anglia Ruskin University to provide educational training on behalf of Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Kent.

New constables enrol on a three-year Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship, which combines a degree with on-the-job training, while a two-year Degree Holder Entry Programme will be available for new recruits who already have a degree.

The new national framework was devised after the existing Initial Policing Learning and Development Programme was deemed no longer fit for purpose by the College of Policing.

PEQF is part of the ‘Policing Vision 2025’ to ensure policing needs are delivered by a workforce equipped with the skills and capabilities necessary for policing in the 21st century.

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore, said: “I am very pleased to be working with our partner forces to introduce this ambitious new approach to police training.

“Policing is a fantastic career and this new qualification will enable us to attract and develop the highest calibre candidates across the region.

“I am also delighted to see local university, Anglia Ruskin successfully securing the contract to provide this training.”

Professor Roderick Watkins, university vice chancellor of ARU, said: “This is a hugely important initiative for us, and we are committed to working closely with the forces to create and deliver excellent professional training for future police officers.”

The new programme is due to commence as early as spring 2021.

Over the next five years, ARU expects to teach about 4,800 police officers across the seven forces.

It currently works with more than 330 public service and private sector clients and is one of largest providers of degree apprenticeships.

