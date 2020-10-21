Forensic teams on heathland as police cordon is put in place
PUBLISHED: 13:54 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 21 October 2020
SARAH LUCY BROWN
Forensic teams have been spotted at a Suffolk heathland, where a police cordon has been put in place.
Officers have been stationed at heathland between Sutton and Hollesley, near to MoD Woodbridge, since last night.
Eyewitnesses have reported seeing forensic teams in the area, while a cordon remains in place around a patch of land.
A Suffolk police spokeswoman was unable to give any further details about the scene.
