Forensic teams on heathland as police cordon is put in place

Officers have been at the scene, near MOD Woodbridge, overnight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN SARAH LUCY BROWN

Forensic teams have been spotted at a Suffolk heathland, where a police cordon has been put in place.

A police cordon is in place on a Suffolk heathland Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A police cordon is in place on a Suffolk heathland Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Officers have been stationed at heathland between Sutton and Hollesley, near to MoD Woodbridge, since last night.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing forensic teams in the area, while a cordon remains in place around a patch of land.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman was unable to give any further details about the scene.