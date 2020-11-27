Police to be reimbursed full cost of funding PPE during Covid pandemic

In April, the National Police Chiefs Council and College of Policing released scenario specific operational guidance for the use of PPE by officers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

Police have confirmed that the cost of personal protective equipment (PPE) bought during the Covid-19 pandemic will be reimbursed by the government.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Constabulary said it had received confirmation of the reimbursement and compensation for any loss of income as a result of the outbreak.

The news was shared at the most recent meeting of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s accountability and performance panel.

A report covering the financial overview of the budget, investments and reserves confirmed the reimbursement.

It said there had been significant impact on the financial position of the force, but that confirmation had been received regarding reimbursement of medical grade PPE and compensation for loss of income as a result of Covid-19.

“The potential impact in relation to these areas has therefore been mitigated, however will continue to be carefully monitored,” said a report by the commissioner’s assistant chief officer and chief finance officer.

Any additional pressures as a result of the pandemic would be managed within existing budgets and offset against other cost reductions following a review of in-year savings, added the report.

An in-year review of potential pay and non-pay savings has taken place to help mitigate funding risks as a result of Covid-19 and its potential impact on the economy and police funding.

Assistant Chief Officer, Kenneth Kilpatrick told the panel that the government had confirmed the full reimbursement of almost £900,000 the force had funded for its own officers and contributed towards the national stock of medical grade PPE for policing since March.

In April, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and College of Policing released scenario specific operational guidance for the use of PPE by officers, including surgical masks and gloves in situations involving close contact with the public, and enhanced PPE in situations where social distancing was not possible or someone was showing symptoms.

Chief Finance Officer, Chris Bland told the panel that Home Office confirmation of the reimbursement, along with a share of £30m funding to help police forces nationwide enforce coronavirus rules, would help support the financial position of the constabulary.