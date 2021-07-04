Two people fined in Suffolk for not wearing face masks

Published: 11:10 AM July 4, 2021 Updated: 11:14 AM July 4, 2021

As of June 20, a total of 1,111 FPNs had been issued in Suffolk since regulations were introduced last March - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police in Suffolk have reminded the public that rules still remain in place after having to issue fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to people breaching the requirement to wear a face covering.

The FPNs were two of only three handed out by Suffolk police for Covid-19 regulation breaches in the last month, according to latest statistics.

The force said it was encouraged to see numbers decline as the easing of lockdown continues.

Provisional figures from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) showed the rate of FPNs processed across Suffolk and the rest of the country had continued to fall in recent weeks.

As of June 20, a total of 1,111 FPNs had been issued in Suffolk since regulations were introduced last March, compared to 1,108 FPNs up to May 16.

FPNS were issued in Stuston, near Diss, on May 25, and in Ipswich, on May 28, for breaching a requirement to wear a face covering while entering or remaining within a relevant place.

Under current rules, face masks are still required in most indoor public settings, unless you have an exemption or reasonable excuse.

Police enforcement powers include issuing fines of £200 – reduced to £100 if paid within 14 days.

The third FPN was also issued in Ipswich on May 28 for breaching 'step three' restrictions on gatherings.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman: “It is very encouraging to see the numbers of FPNs we have issued decline as the easing of lockdown continues.

“Everyone must remember some restrictions still remain for everyone’s safety, so we’d ask that everyone please continues to follow the remaining rules.

"Officers won’t hesitate to take necessary enforcement action where serious breaches occur.”

Police in England and Wales processed a total of 117,213 FPNs for breaches of coronavirus restrictions up to June 20.

The latest provisional figures showed that 2,010 fines were processed in the latest reporting period.

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said: “Once again, the number of fines processed in the latest reporting period has fallen considerably, as we continue to make good progress and edge closer to the end of lockdown.

“Despite the slight easing of the rules relating to some activities, such as weddings, commemorative events and care home visits, we mustn’t forget that there are still some restrictions in place."