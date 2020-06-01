Police crackdown on house following concerns over drug dealing

Suffolk police have issued a closure order for a house in Haverhill following concerns about drug dealing.

The partial closure order on the property in Anglian Place will last until August 22.

It follows a joint operation with Flagship Housing to reduce anti-social behaviour and drug dealing linked to the address.

The order means the occupier of the house is allowed to stay while all others must leave.

Anybody entering the property in breach of the order now commits a criminal offence and can be arrested.

Sgt Matt Gilbert from Haverhill police said: “We strive to make our areas a safer place for the local communities.

“This application for this order would not have been possible, without the support and information from local residents.

“In securing this order we hope this will improve the quality of life for residents.

“This robust police action shows that ASB and drug dealing will not be tolerated and shows, by working with our partners such as Flagship Housing, we have the powers to tackle persistent offenders.”

Victoria Seales, litigation and ASB Manager from Flagship Housing said: “This partial’ closure is the result of a successful partnership work between agencies. Working together has enabled us to tackle anti-social behaviour and drug related activities; giving our communities a much-needed respite during this difficult time.”

Local officers will be continuing work to stop these issues from returning.