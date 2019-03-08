Partly Cloudy

Suffolk sees 150% increase in cyclists killed or seriously injured on county's roads

PUBLISHED: 19:30 08 July 2019

Serious crashes involving cyclists on the county's roads have soared by 150%, latest data has revealed.

In 2017/18 there were no fatal collisions involving cyclists, and only 18 serious, but data for last year recorded two fatalities and 43 serious injuries for cyclists on the county's roads.

Motorcycle riders killed or seriously injured had increased by 32%, and vehicle drivers were up by 13%, although vehicle passengers was down by 26% and pedestrians down by 2%.

Overall there were 321 collisions for 2018/19 - 25 fatalities and 296 serious injuries - an increase in 14% on the year before.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk police and crime commissioner said it was for both cyclists and motorists to be responsible on the roads.

He said: "Behind all this there is a human story; people seriously injured, and the chaos it causes to the road network.

"Anybody who is driving anything on the road, or riding anything on the road, potentially is driving a lethal weapon, so due care and attention, respect for other road users, understanding what you are doing and being responsible is absolutely crucial.

"We have got a lot to do on education. I am sure there are some cyclists who are irresponsible, cyclists who go through red lights and that sort of thing - that's not good enough.

"All road users need to be responsible, stick to the highway code and allow a bit of extra time to just understand what the consequences might be."

Mr Passmore said it was about "individual driver responsibility" with the figures likely to include cases of both irresponsible cyclists and irresponsible motorists.

However, concerns were raised during Friday's accountability and performance panel at Suffolk police's Martlesham headquarters, where assistant chief constable Simon Megicks said: "Cyclists account for less than 1% of the miles [covered] on the roads, yet are about 20% of KSIs [killed or serious injuries]."

The data also revealed that the number of young drivers involved in incidents were disproportionately high - nearly one in four Suffolk collisions where someone was killed or seriously injured involved a motorist aged 17-24, while nationally young drivers only accounted for 6.9% of all full licence holders.

