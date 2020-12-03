More than 100 vehicles stopped in crack down on crime groups and fatal four

More than 100 vehicles have been stopped, 60 traffic offence reports issued and one man arrested as the police crack down on crime groups and fatal four offences.

The operation took place in Ipswich on Wednesday, December 2, with the aim of disrupting and frustrating the activities of criminals, including organised crime groups, who commit offences across county borders whilst using the road network.

It involved vehicles identified as being potentially involved in criminality being brought back to a check site at the Tesco truck stop, near to the A12/A14 Copdock Mill Interchange, where police and partner agencies conducted checks of the vehicles and occupants.

Officers also focused on all-round road safety and the fatal four offences of drink or drug driving, speeding, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

Inspector Gary Miller, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “This was another very pleasing day of action, with officers stopping over 100 vehicles and dozens of offences detected.

“The fact that 57 of the 71 vehicles brought back to the check site recorded an offence, displays the value of these operations.

“Too many people are still prepared to take unnecessary and often outright dangerous risks by using vehicles which are either unroadworthy or defective.

“We will continue to hold these operations on a regular basis, to target criminals who either reside in the county, or are travelling through, and also to remove unsafe vehicles and people driving illegally, making Suffolk a safer place to live for everyone.”

In total, 104 vehicles were stopped by officers, 71 of which were escorted back to the check site, with just 14 leaving the site clear of any offences.

The other 33 vehicles were dealt with by officers offsite.

A 29-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A total of 60 Traffic Offence Reports were issued including 10 for no insurance, seven for not wearing a seatbelt, five for careless driving and two each for registration plate, being overweight and lighting.

Four graduated fixed penalty notices were issued for tachograph offences, with fines totalling £700 issued. Fines totalling £900 were also issued for six overweight vehicles. Nine vehicles were seized and seven vehicle defect notices were issued.

Under the banner of Operation Alliance, Suffolk Police officers were assisted by Specialist Operations colleagues from across the Seven Force Collaboration Programme area, which includes Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Norfolk. This was part of a four-day operation, with a different force hosting each day.

Tim Passmore, Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk, said: “Once again, some tremendous results from Operation Alliance, proving the worth of these multi-agency, proactive events.

“Keeping Suffolk’s roads safe and free flowing is particularly important for residents and our economy, and the Roads and Armed Policing Team has a pivotal role in helping to achieve this.

“I really would like to congratulate them and the other agencies who contributed to make this joint operation such a success.

“I fully support these multi-agency days of action, they send out a strong, clear message to those who choose not to comply with the law and keep vehicles properly maintained, that they will not be tolerated on Suffolk’s roads and have to face the consequences.”