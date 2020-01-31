E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hero dog and handler tell how they found missing man on freezing night

PUBLISHED: 16:11 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 31 January 2020

Pc Chris Squirrell with Daley, who discovered a missing man in freezing conditions in Belstead Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Pc Chris Squirrell with Daley, who discovered a missing man in freezing conditions in Belstead Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A police dog handler has spoken of the moment his four-legged partner heroically saved a man from the brink of death on one of the coldest nights of the year.

Pc Squirrell and Daley have worked together for six years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYPc Squirrell and Daley have worked together for six years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Pc Chris Squirrell, with the help of PD Daley, tracked down a missing man who was suffering from hypothermia in a field in Belstead, just outside of Ipswich, overnight on Tuesday, January 22.

The man was discovered in a wooded area in the village, with temperatures plummeting to -2C and thick fog making visibility extremely poor.

Suffolk Constabulary feared the missing man would not make it through the night if he was not found.

Fortunately, Pc Squirrell and Daley were patrolling around the area and heard the man "crying out for help".

His phone had run out of battery and he had collapsed on the ground.

Pc Squirrell said: "The man was vulnerable and registered as missing. We knew we had to find him.

"Without Daley tracking him down, it could have been really serious.

You may also want to watch:

"This instance was really high risk."

Daley, a seven-year-old German Shepherd, has been working with Pc Squirrell for around six years.

His handler explained that Daley can use various factors including footprints to track down missing people.

Pc Squirrell said: "Daley can smell humans from around 200 metres away, but he can track them from where they stood two to three hours ago."

Daley has developed a reputation locally for finding missing people, Pc Squirrell said, after finding someone on average once a month.

Pc Squirrell added: "He's very prolific. Every time we find someone it is so rewarding - particularly when they are vulnerable.

"I think it is as rewarding as finding a criminal.

"I feel extremely lucky to work with Daley. He's such a courageous and lovely dog.

"It's a team effort, but he's the talent in the team."

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman airlifted to hospital after serious bus and lorry crash

Police have closed the road in both directions (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Pedestrian killed in A14 crash was wearing hospital gown, says first-aider

First-aider Ed Smith was first on the sene of an A14 fatal accident Picture: ED SMITH

Young Ipswich striker makes loan move to League Two side Stevenage

Ben Folami pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

Masked man threatens boy with knife near Chantry Park

A teenage boy was threatened with a knife outside Chantry Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.
Drive 24