Pet owners warned of dog thefts by organised crime gangs

PUBLISHED: 19:19 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:19 25 June 2020

There have been warnings about dog thefts in Suffolk. Stock picture. Picture: PA

Pet owners have been warned to beware of organised crime groups stealing dogs.

Sergeant Brian Calver, from Suffolk police, said criminals “are actively targeting addresses, with working breeds tending to be those that are favoured by criminals”.

There have been 12 confirmed cases of dog thefts in Suffolk this year.

Sgt Calver said all bar one of the incidents involved the theft of dogs that would be classed as working gun breeds.

“The loss of any pet can be devastating to owners, with the added trauma of not knowing what sort of conditions the dog is being subjected to,” he said.

“We would advise dog owners to review security of any outdoor kennels.”

Security measures to prevent thefts include good quality locks and lighting, while consideration should be given to CCTV and sensors.

Gardens should be well secured with fencing or hedges, while gates should be kept locked.

Owners are advised not to leave dogs out in open gardens and yards when they are not at home and overnight.

Sgt Calver also asked people to ensure dogs are microchipped and to be careful of what sort of information they reveal about pets on social media.

