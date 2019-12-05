E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drink-driver more than twice limit - hours after crashing at holiday park

05 December, 2019 - 07:30
The three drivers were arrested for being behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The three drivers were arrested for being behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Three drink-drivers have made the list of people caught and convicted in the short time since police launched their annual Christmas crackdown at the start of the month.

Two of those to admit the offence at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday were involved in collisions while over the limit.

Kyle Green, 27, of South Park, Weeting, crashed a Volkswagen T-Roc into a lamppost at Center Parcs Elveden Forest in the early hours of Sunday - causing an estimated £2,200 of damage.

An assistant security manager witnessed the vehicle bounce off rocks between the road and verge, according to prosecutor Colette Harper, who added: "He instantly recognised the driver as someone he worked with."

When approached in the driver's seat, Green apologised and asked: 'What have I done?'

A police officer arrived shortly afterwards to find Green slurring his words and smelling of alcohol.

Several hours later, having been taken to hospital for checks, Green gave two intoximeter readings of 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

He told the court: "I apologise. I'm glad no one was injured, but I know people were distressed.

"I've wasted police time and I'm here to accept the consequences.

You may also want to watch:

"It's very out of character. I will definitely learn my lesson."

Green was banned for 24 months and fined £346.

Gemma Rzeczycki, of Grove Park, Bury St Edmunds, also told the court it was out of character and "selfish" to have driven with 62mcg of alcohol in breath.

The 31-year-old, arrested just after midnight on Monday after crashing her Vauxhall Corsa half a mile from home, in Queens Road, was banned for 20 months and fined £300.

Finally, Paul Fletcher, 43, of Haddon Street, Salford, was pulled over after failing to stop for a traffic officer who tried to flag him down for speeding in Mildenhall, where he was staying while working in Icklingham, at about 8.15pm on Tuesday night.

Fletcher, who blew 43mcg, told the court: "I'm really sorry. I didn't think I'd be over the limit.

"I'd had a long, hard day; hadn't eaten all afternoon and had a couple of drinks.

"I didn't realise it was a police officer. I just saw a torch.

"I really need my car for work. I think I'm going to lose my job."

He was banned for 14 months and fined £333.

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Arrests made in Border Force operation after 15 seen leaving boat on Suffolk coast

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

What are your favourite Christmas shop window displays in Ipswich and Felixstowe?

Cathy Frost, owner of Loveone with her Christmas window Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drink-driver more than twice limit – hours after crashing at holiday park

The three drivers were arrested for being behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Neighbour of alleged rape victim heard ‘harrowing scream’, court hears

Jacob Young is standing trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

More entrenched rough sleepers to be handed keys to Ipswich houses in radical homelessness campaign

Ipswich has expanded its successful Housing First project. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists