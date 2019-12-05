Drink-driver more than twice limit - hours after crashing at holiday park

The three drivers were arrested for being behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Three drink-drivers have made the list of people caught and convicted in the short time since police launched their annual Christmas crackdown at the start of the month.

Two of those to admit the offence at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday were involved in collisions while over the limit.

Kyle Green, 27, of South Park, Weeting, crashed a Volkswagen T-Roc into a lamppost at Center Parcs Elveden Forest in the early hours of Sunday - causing an estimated £2,200 of damage.

An assistant security manager witnessed the vehicle bounce off rocks between the road and verge, according to prosecutor Colette Harper, who added: "He instantly recognised the driver as someone he worked with."

When approached in the driver's seat, Green apologised and asked: 'What have I done?'

A police officer arrived shortly afterwards to find Green slurring his words and smelling of alcohol.

Several hours later, having been taken to hospital for checks, Green gave two intoximeter readings of 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

He told the court: "I apologise. I'm glad no one was injured, but I know people were distressed.

"I've wasted police time and I'm here to accept the consequences.

"It's very out of character. I will definitely learn my lesson."

Green was banned for 24 months and fined £346.

Gemma Rzeczycki, of Grove Park, Bury St Edmunds, also told the court it was out of character and "selfish" to have driven with 62mcg of alcohol in breath.

The 31-year-old, arrested just after midnight on Monday after crashing her Vauxhall Corsa half a mile from home, in Queens Road, was banned for 20 months and fined £300.

Finally, Paul Fletcher, 43, of Haddon Street, Salford, was pulled over after failing to stop for a traffic officer who tried to flag him down for speeding in Mildenhall, where he was staying while working in Icklingham, at about 8.15pm on Tuesday night.

Fletcher, who blew 43mcg, told the court: "I'm really sorry. I didn't think I'd be over the limit.

"I'd had a long, hard day; hadn't eaten all afternoon and had a couple of drinks.

"I didn't realise it was a police officer. I just saw a torch.

"I really need my car for work. I think I'm going to lose my job."

He was banned for 14 months and fined £333.