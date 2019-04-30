Partly Cloudy

BMW stuck in verge leads to drink-drive arrest

30 April, 2019 - 06:30
The BMW stuck in the verge in West Stow. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

The BMW stuck in the verge in West Stow. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Archant

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after police discovered a car stuck in a verge.

Suffolk police were called to the incident in West Stow on Saturday, April 27, where a silver BMW 1-Series was reported as being stuck in a verge by a member of the public.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) police also attended the scene, with officers from Mildenhall Police later Tweeting that they had arrested a man on suspicion of drink-driving.

