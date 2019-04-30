BMW stuck in verge leads to drink-drive arrest
30 April, 2019 - 06:30
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after police discovered a car stuck in a verge.
Suffolk police were called to the incident in West Stow on Saturday, April 27, where a silver BMW 1-Series was reported as being stuck in a verge by a member of the public.
Ministry of Defence (MoD) police also attended the scene, with officers from Mildenhall Police later Tweeting that they had arrested a man on suspicion of drink-driving.
