Driver, 41, claimed he was 17 when stopped by police

The Peugeot Passenger was pulled over by police officers over concerns about speeding. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

A man, who was driving his family to a wedding in Suffolk, allegedly told police he was 17 years old when he was stopped at the road side.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Unit carried out background checks and discovered he was actually 41.

The man, was stopped by officers near Newmarket yesterday (Friday, March 15), as he was driving his family of five down from Lancashire to East Anglian for the wedding.

The driver was subsequently reported on suspicion of speeding, having no licence and having no insurance policy for the Peugeot Partner he was driving.

His vehicle was seized at the road side by officers.