Driver, 41, claimed he was 17 when stopped by police
PUBLISHED: 11:55 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 16 March 2019
Archant
A man, who was driving his family to a wedding in Suffolk, allegedly told police he was 17 years old when he was stopped at the road side.
However, officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Unit carried out background checks and discovered he was actually 41.
The man, was stopped by officers near Newmarket yesterday (Friday, March 15), as he was driving his family of five down from Lancashire to East Anglian for the wedding.
The driver was subsequently reported on suspicion of speeding, having no licence and having no insurance policy for the Peugeot Partner he was driving.
His vehicle was seized at the road side by officers.