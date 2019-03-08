Police rule out ‘potentially interesting’ lead in cold case review

The tragedy of an 82-year-old woman murdered in her own home remains a mystery as Suffolk police admit they are no further forward in their investigation despite exploring a “potentially interesting” new line of enquiry.

On February 11, 1993, Doris Shelley was found by her neighbour after being attacked with a blunt instrument at her bungalow in Martlesham. She had been kicked and punched, leaving her with severe injuries.

She died in hospital 11 days later.

The fatal assault happened 18 months after the widow was the victim of a violent robbery at her home in which robbers stole £12,637.

Officers believe attackers were also “looking for valuables to take” during the second incident.

Following a 25th anniversary appeal last year, investigators received a number of calls that lead to a potentially interesting line of enquiry, but a year after the potential break though, officers have now said that nothing came of the lead.

As part of the anniversary, officers also looked at 397 exhibits that were taken during the original investigation which saw 70 officers working the case and a reward of £10,000 put out for any information.

Cold case manager Andy Guy had said the 25th anniversary appeal had led to “one interesting line of inquiry” in March 2018.

A year on, a Suffolk police spokesman said it “didn’t take us further forward” and “there is nothing new to add at this stage”.

The force would not provide details of what the update had been.