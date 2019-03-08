Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police rule out ‘potentially interesting’ lead in cold case review

PUBLISHED: 15:04 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 09 April 2019

Martlesham murder victim, Doris Shelley, who was killed in her Suffolk home in 1993. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Martlesham murder victim, Doris Shelley, who was killed in her Suffolk home in 1993. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

The tragedy of an 82-year-old woman murdered in her own home remains a mystery as Suffolk police admit they are no further forward in their investigation despite exploring a “potentially interesting” new line of enquiry.

Andy Guy is appealing for fresh information on the murder of Doris Shelley. Picture: ARCHANTAndy Guy is appealing for fresh information on the murder of Doris Shelley. Picture: ARCHANT

On February 11, 1993, Doris Shelley was found by her neighbour after being attacked with a blunt instrument at her bungalow in Martlesham. She had been kicked and punched, leaving her with severe injuries.

She died in hospital 11 days later.

The fatal assault happened 18 months after the widow was the victim of a violent robbery at her home in which robbers stole £12,637.

Officers believe attackers were also “looking for valuables to take” during the second incident.

Following a 25th anniversary appeal last year, investigators received a number of calls that lead to a potentially interesting line of enquiry, but a year after the potential break though, officers have now said that nothing came of the lead.

As part of the anniversary, officers also looked at 397 exhibits that were taken during the original investigation which saw 70 officers working the case and a reward of £10,000 put out for any information.

Cold case manager Andy Guy had said the 25th anniversary appeal had led to “one interesting line of inquiry” in March 2018.

A year on, a Suffolk police spokesman said it “didn’t take us further forward” and “there is nothing new to add at this stage”.

The force would not provide details of what the update had been.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

A fire has taken place at the old Fisons factory in Bramford, Ipswich. Picture: NICOLA COOPER

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

‘Vile’ attack on ducks in Castle Park

Ducks were reportedly attacked in Castle Park in Colchester. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police rule out ‘potentially interesting’ lead in cold case review

Martlesham murder victim, Doris Shelley, who was killed in her Suffolk home in 1993. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists