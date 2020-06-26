E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two arrested as police tackle drug and road crime

PUBLISHED: 12:14 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 26 June 2020

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of drugs offences in Sudbury and Haverhill Picture: ARCHANT

Police have arrested two people for drugs offences as they look to disrupt drugs and road crime in west Suffolk.

Officers from Suffolk police carried out a number of operations in Sudbury and Haverhill on Wednesday, June 24 – with the neighbourhood, Scorpion and Sentinel teams looking to crack down on crime across the two towns.

As part of the day of action, a warrant was executed on a property in Cavendish Way, Sudbury, where a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, while a quantity of suspected drugs were found inside the address.

A further three people were searched inside the property, with one woman also being given a cannabis warning.

The 25-year-old man has been released under investigation.

On the roads, officers detected 84 speeding motorists, with a further 10 handed warnings for exceeding the speed limit. A man was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving, while an uninsured vehicle was seized.

Elsewhere in Haverhill, two properties known to be connected with the supply of drugs were given surprise visits by police. Both properties were served with Section 8 warning notices under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Police also visited four other addresses which had already been served notices in the past.

Kevin Horton, police inspector for Haverhill and Sudbury, said he hoped the action showed locals the constabulary remains determined to crack down on crime.

Insp Horton added: “This was a very productive operation. Not only was it beneficial in terms of disruption, it also gave a clear indication to the local community how determined we are to address the concerns they have raised to the local police relating to criminality and anti-social behaviour.

“It was also a very useful exercise in engaging with many law-abiding residents who were able to see first-hand some of the proactive work we conduct in relation to this type of activity.

“Our activity follows hot on the heels of our activity in May where we conducted three weeks activity focussing on removing drugs, cash and offensive weapons from the streets of Sudbury. Then, we seized an estimated £3,000 of drugs with 13 individuals were arrested or cautioned for drug related offences and possession of offensive weapons.”

