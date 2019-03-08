E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WARNING: Giant digger from Sizewell B could cause delays on A14 and A12

PUBLISHED: 11:50 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 11 October 2019

An abnormal load is due to travel from Sizewell B to Ipswich tomorrow. Stock image. Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

A huge excavator from Sizewell B is being escorted by police on major roads such as the A14 and A12 in Suffolk tomorrow.

Sizewell B at Leiston. Picture: EDF ENERGYSizewell B at Leiston. Picture: EDF ENERGY

Drivers are being warned that they might face delays tomorrow, Saturday October 12, from 9.30am as officers help to transport the abnormal load across the county.

The giant excavator, which is 30 metres long, five metres high and four metres wide, is being moved from Sizewell B to Hadleigh Road Industrial Estate in Ipswich.

The route is as follows:

Sizewell B - Local Roads - Lover's Lane in Leiston - B1122 - A12 - A14 - A1214 - Local Roads to Hadleigh Industrial Estate

Motorists are advised to expect delays along these routes.

Police will be escorting the digger to Marlesford along the A12.

