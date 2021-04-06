Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk
Published: 3:49 PM April 6, 2021
Motorists in Suffolk are being warned of potential delays on Wednesday as police escort an abnormal load through the county.
Four vehicles measuring 4.94m wide, 15m long and 4.95m high and weighing 44 tonnes each are being transported from Peterborough in Cambridgeshire to Church Field, Monks Eleigh.
The loads will enter Suffolk via the A14 on the Cambridgeshire border before turning onto the A1214, then the A1071 and the A1141.
Suffolk police will escort the vehicles from junction 50 of the A14 to its destination in Monks Eleigh.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus