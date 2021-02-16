News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
'A lovely, kind man' - tributes to former police officer after Covid death

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:51 PM February 16, 2021   
Former police officer Tony Morgan, 60, has died with coronavirus

Former police officer Tony Morgan, 60, has died with coronavirus - Credit: Supplied by Suffolk Police Federation

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a former police officer who was "a pleasure to work with" after his death with coronavirus.

Tony Morgan has died at the age of 60 after becoming infected with Covid-19 in late December.

Mr Morgan started his policing career in 1977 and spent 30 years as a Metropolitan Police Constable before retiring from frontline service, joining the Suffolk Police Federation as an office manager in 2015.

He leaves behind his wife, Sally, and two daughters, Laura and Rachel.

The Suffolk Police Federation said his death will leave "a huge gap in the policing family".

Darren Harris, chairman of Suffolk Police Federation, described Mr Morgan as "not just a colleague, but also a friend".

He said: "Tony's death is terribly sad for all of us here at Suffolk Police Federation.

"Our thoughts are with Tony’s wife and daughters, his family and friends, and his many colleagues across the whole policing family.

"Tony was not just a colleague, but also a friend. He was a lovely, kind man with a great sense of humour. He was a pleasure to work with and we shall miss him greatly."

