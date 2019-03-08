E-edition Read the EADT online edition
See inside Suffolk village cannabis factory

PUBLISHED: 16:01 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 30 August 2019

Hydroponic equipment and other associated items were found at the site Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A person has been arrested after a cannabis factory was found at Earl Stonham.

Some of the plants found by officers Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYSome of the plants found by officers Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police found around 250 plants at a garage on Norwich Road on Friday morning.

The plants are believed to have a value of around £60,000.

Officers also found hydroponics equipment and other associated items.

A 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre to be questioned, where she remain.

Those with any information about the factory are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 37/52030/19.

