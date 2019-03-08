See inside Suffolk village cannabis factory

Hydroponic equipment and other associated items were found at the site Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A person has been arrested after a cannabis factory was found at Earl Stonham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of the plants found by officers Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Some of the plants found by officers Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police found around 250 plants at a garage on Norwich Road on Friday morning.

You may also want to watch:

The plants are believed to have a value of around £60,000.

Officers also found hydroponics equipment and other associated items.

A 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre to be questioned, where she remain.

Those with any information about the factory are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 37/52030/19.