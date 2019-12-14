'Not a smart thing to do' - Dumped car missing wheels and bumper to be taken away
PUBLISHED: 22:37 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:38 14 December 2019
Archant
Judging by its missing wheels and front bumper, one can only assume the owner of this silver Mini in Newmarket was not planning on going anywhere in a hurry.
The abandoned Mini found by police in Newmarket. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE
But now this car looks set to be removed from the road entirely after police found it and declared it abandoned.
You may also want to watch:
After coming across the car in Newmarket, Mildenhall Police Tweeted that: "Parking a vehicle on a road in this state is not a smart thing to do."
Officers said the vehicle had no insurance and was unroadworthy - and said they regarded it as abandoned.
They have now reported it to West Suffolk Council for removal.
Comments have been disabled on this article.