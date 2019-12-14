'Not a smart thing to do' - Dumped car missing wheels and bumper to be taken away

Judging by its missing wheels and front bumper, one can only assume the owner of this silver Mini in Newmarket was not planning on going anywhere in a hurry.

But now this car looks set to be removed from the road entirely after police found it and declared it abandoned.

After coming across the car in Newmarket, Mildenhall Police Tweeted that: "Parking a vehicle on a road in this state is not a smart thing to do."

Officers said the vehicle had no insurance and was unroadworthy - and said they regarded it as abandoned.

They have now reported it to West Suffolk Council for removal.