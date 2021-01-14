Suffolk police find Highland cow on A12 in 'fairly routine' call
Suffolk Police returned a Highland bull to its field after it was found wandering on the A12 in the middle of the night.
Officers were called at 3.30am yesterday (January 13) to reports of a cow on the A12 at Blythburgh.
A police spokesman said: “Officers attended and found what they described as a young Highland bull.
"A short while later they located a field nearby that they believed the bull had escaped from and safely escorted it back there.”
In a post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page, officers wrote: "The call was fairly routine for this part of Suffolk.
"Usually, cows have escaped from a field not too far away, but this character appeared to have 'taken the low road' from his Highland home for his daily exercise and just kept going.
"Definitely not local, but returned to a local field with a group of Sassenachs."
