73-year-old woman among four held in £40k Bury St Edmunds cannabis bust

Police found thousands of pounds worth of cannabis at the property Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Drugs estimated to have a value of between £40,000 to £50,000 were taken from a property in St Peters Court in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers from the Scorpion team executed a warrant at a property at St. Peters Court on Thursday, January 31.

They found a male located in the premises.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “A search of the property resulted in the recovery of evidence of drug dealing, primarily cannabis.

“At the address, officers also recovered a significant quantity of large, empty packaging bags, suspected to be used in the importation and supply of drugs.”

Officers also found that a large box that, following careful forensic examination, was found to contain a number of large vacuum sealed bags containing cannabis worth in the region of £40,000 to £50,000.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the premises on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class ‘B’ controlled drugs, cannabis and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police investigation Centre for questioning. He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested on Friday, February 1 on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class ‘B’ controlled drugs and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police investigation Centre for questioning.

He was released on police bail to return on Wednesday, February 27.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested on Friday, February 1 on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class ‘B’ controlled drugs and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police investigation Centre for questioning and later released under investigation.

A 73-year-old female from Bury St Edmunds was also arrested on Friday, February 1 on suspicion of money laundering and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police investigation Centre for questioning and also later released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or has knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/6212/19.