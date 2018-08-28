Police stop car on Ipswich road to find child not wearing seatbelt
PUBLISHED: 12:47 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:51 19 November 2018
Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
Officers stopped a vehicle with a faulty light to discover a child in a car seat not secured by a seatbelt.
The incident happened on the evening of Sunday, November 18 in Ipswich.
Norfolk and Suffolk Road and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “Vehicle stopped in #Ipswich this evening for a light out where it was discovered the child sitting in a child seat in the rear was not secured by the seatbelt.”
The tweet included the hashtag #Fatal4 – which refers to the national ‘fatal four’ campaign to combat drink/drug driving, speeding, driver distraction and failure to wear a seatbelt.