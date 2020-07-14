E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Over £100,000 of equipment stolen from Suffolk farms

PUBLISHED: 15:40 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 14 July 2020

Police are investigating two thefts from Suffolk farms where expensive equipment was taken Picture: ARCHANT

Expensive equipment has been stolen from Suffolk farms in a series of incidents.

The first theft took place at a farm at Framsden at some point between Tuesday, July 7 and Monday, July 13.

A ‘Star Fir 2630’ GPS receiver unit and the in-cab display were stolen from a combine harvester that was stored in a barn.

A second incident took place between Friday 10 July at 6pm and Saturday 11 July at 6.30am from a farm in Elmswell. The offenders entered the yard containing numerous farming machines and tractors and combine harvester and drilled the lock out of five vehicles stealing the GPS systems. The value stolen in this incident is estimated be in the region of £100,000

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, has experienced similar attempted theft of such equipment or has knowledge of being offered such GPS devices for sale is asked to contact Stowmarket police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/39507/20 for the Framsden theft and 37/39046/20 for the Elmswell theft.

