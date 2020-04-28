Drone dispatched to search for driver who made off from police

A drone was dispatched on Tuesday to find a driver who fled from police through fields.

Officers were called to Thurston on Tuesday morning after a car failed to stop.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a Peugeout 306 made off from officers and was travelling at a high speed.

Officers were involved in a short pursuit with the car before it was driven off road.

The driver then got out of the car and made off into the surrounding field.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended to assist police and sent up a drone to look for the man, but he couldn’t be found.

The spokesman said that the man in question remains outstanding.