Drone dispatched to search for driver who made off from police
PUBLISHED: 15:51 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 28 April 2020
Archant
A drone was dispatched on Tuesday to find a driver who fled from police through fields.
Officers were called to Thurston on Tuesday morning after a car failed to stop.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said a Peugeout 306 made off from officers and was travelling at a high speed.
You may also want to watch:
Officers were involved in a short pursuit with the car before it was driven off road.
The driver then got out of the car and made off into the surrounding field.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended to assist police and sent up a drone to look for the man, but he couldn’t be found.
The spokesman said that the man in question remains outstanding.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.