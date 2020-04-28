E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Drone dispatched to search for driver who made off from police

PUBLISHED: 15:51 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 28 April 2020

A drone is sent up to look for a driver who fled from police Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

A drone was dispatched on Tuesday to find a driver who fled from police through fields.

Officers were called to Thurston on Tuesday morning after a car failed to stop.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a Peugeout 306 made off from officers and was travelling at a high speed.

Officers were involved in a short pursuit with the car before it was driven off road.

The driver then got out of the car and made off into the surrounding field.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended to assist police and sent up a drone to look for the man, but he couldn’t be found.

The spokesman said that the man in question remains outstanding.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

