Police crack down on drug-related crime with raids across two towns

Officers prepare to raid a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police carried out a series of raids during a week of action to tackle crime in the area of two Suffolk towns.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police raided a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Police raided a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warrants were executed at properties in Haverhill, Sudbury and surrounding areas.

Work by the area intelligence unit led to three search warrants being carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Haverhill and Cavendish last Wednesday.

Police raided a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Police raided a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Withersfield Road, Haverhill, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs, vehicle theft, criminal damage and burglary.

On Friday, warrants in Haverhill and Sudbury were executed by neighbourhood officers supported by the Scorpion proactive team and dog unit.

PCSOs distribute leaflets to local residents after a property was raided by police in Haverhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN PCSOs distribute leaflets to local residents after a property was raided by police in Haverhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men were arrested in Suffolk Road, Sudbury, where £850 cash, more than 100 wraps of suspected class A drugs and mobile phones were recovered.

An 18-year-old London man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Police raided a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Police raided a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jerell Reid was later charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

A 42-year-old Sudbury man was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled substance and served with a closure notice on his property.

The roads and armed policing team arrested a 32-year-old man on Thursday, in Great Waldingfield, on suspicion of drug-driving and driving while disqualified, along with a 19-year-old man, in Haverhill, in connection with a distraction burglary in Barrow on August 19.

Lewis Falco was later charged with burglary and fraud.

Norfolk and Suffolk roads safety camera team recorded 41 offences across 12 enforcement sessions in Haverhill, where 750 vehicles were checked by neighbourhood officers using automatic number plate recognition technology, with 12 stopped for document offences.

In Sudbury and surrounding villages, the team completed 27 enforcement sessions, resulting in 186 offences being recorded.

The week of action also included officers from the newly formed neighbourhood crime proactive team and Babergh District Council officials visiting properties and licensed premises.

Inspector Kevin Horton said the week of action put intensive focus on issues given prominence since March, and the launch of proactive operations Benin in Sudbury and Drape in Haverhill.