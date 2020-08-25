E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police crack down on drug-related crime with raids across two towns

25 August, 2020 - 11:30
Officers prepare to raid a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Officers prepare to raid a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police carried out a series of raids during a week of action to tackle crime in the area of two Suffolk towns.

Police raided a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPolice raided a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warrants were executed at properties in Haverhill, Sudbury and surrounding areas.

Work by the area intelligence unit led to three search warrants being carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Haverhill and Cavendish last Wednesday.

Police raided a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPolice raided a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Withersfield Road, Haverhill, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs, vehicle theft, criminal damage and burglary.

On Friday, warrants in Haverhill and Sudbury were executed by neighbourhood officers supported by the Scorpion proactive team and dog unit.

PCSOs distribute leaflets to local residents after a property was raided by police in Haverhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPCSOs distribute leaflets to local residents after a property was raided by police in Haverhill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men were arrested in Suffolk Road, Sudbury, where £850 cash, more than 100 wraps of suspected class A drugs and mobile phones were recovered.

An 18-year-old London man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Police raided a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPolice raided a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jerell Reid was later charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

A 42-year-old Sudbury man was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled substance and served with a closure notice on his property.

The roads and armed policing team arrested a 32-year-old man on Thursday, in Great Waldingfield, on suspicion of drug-driving and driving while disqualified, along with a 19-year-old man, in Haverhill, in connection with a distraction burglary in Barrow on August 19.

Lewis Falco was later charged with burglary and fraud.

Norfolk and Suffolk roads safety camera team recorded 41 offences across 12 enforcement sessions in Haverhill, where 750 vehicles were checked by neighbourhood officers using automatic number plate recognition technology, with 12 stopped for document offences.

In Sudbury and surrounding villages, the team completed 27 enforcement sessions, resulting in 186 offences being recorded.

The week of action also included officers from the newly formed neighbourhood crime proactive team and Babergh District Council officials visiting properties and licensed premises.

Inspector Kevin Horton said the week of action put intensive focus on issues given prominence since March, and the launch of proactive operations Benin in Sudbury and Drape in Haverhill.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warning to stay indoors and keep windows shut issued after fire breaks out at maltings

Fire crews are attending a blaze at the Crisp Maltings in School Lane, Mistley. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warning to stay indoors and keep windows shut issued after fire breaks out at maltings

Fire crews are attending a blaze at the Crisp Maltings in School Lane, Mistley. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 closed after serious crash between 2 lorries

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds after a serious collision in the eastbound carriageway. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police crack down on drug-related crime with raids across two towns

Officers prepare to raid a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Orwell Bridge to stay OPEN despite Storm Francis winds

Highways England has no plans to close the Orwell Bridge today, although traffic officers are on standby in case wind speeds rise. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN