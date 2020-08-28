E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Zero-tolerance of illegal raves over Bank Holiday weekend, say police

PUBLISHED: 14:51 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 28 August 2020

Illegal Rave. Photo from Pexels/Unsplash.

Illegal Rave. Photo from Pexels/Unsplash.

Pexels/Unsplash.

A zero-tolerance approach will be taken to any illegal raves or parties over the August Bank Holiday weekend, Suffolk police have warned.

Temporary Chief Superintendent Marina Ericson, County Policing Commander, has warned those planning illegal raves and parties in Suffolk over the Bank Holdiay weekend could receive fines if caught. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTemporary Chief Superintendent Marina Ericson, County Policing Commander, has warned those planning illegal raves and parties in Suffolk over the Bank Holdiay weekend could receive fines if caught. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Officers said they will be clamping down on individuals who choose to break the law, risk spreading Covid-19 and ruin peace in their community.

They want to remind Suffolk residents that most indoor gatherings of any size are now allowed, but subject to a limit of 30 for gatherings at private homes - which includes gardens and other outdoor spaces.

Temporary Chief Superintendent Marina Ericson, County Policing Commander, said: “We have no intelligence at this stage to suggest there is any likelihood of such an event taking place in Suffolk and we are grateful for people adhering to the rules on such events so far.

“However, we are mindful over recent weeks that elsewhere in the country these have taken place.

“Coronavirus still represents a real threat.

“Whilst we of course want people to have a good time, this needs to be done in a socially responsible manner, within the law, and with due regard for everyone’s safety.

You may also want to watch:

“We have seen the effect where social distancing is ignored and the local lockdown measures that follow and we want to avoid this in Suffolk.”

Those facilitating or organising illegal raves, unlicensed music events, or any other unlawful gathering of 30 people or more may face a £10,000.

Residents who break the rules can also face £100 fines and those who have already received a fine will see the amount of doubled on each offence, up to a maximum of £3,200.

“Restrictions on gatherings are still in place and we will continue to engage with our communities, taking enforcement action where necessary,” said Temp Ch Supt Ericson.

“The new legislation means that those breaching the rules now face a significant financial penalty – potentially up to £10,000.

“To organisers of illegal raves and music events, you need to seriously consider the risks you’re placing on everyone in attendance, and understand that as organisers it is also your responsibility to keep people safe.

“Remember, professional event organisers have been establishing safe ways to hold outside music events through careful planning, adherence to government guidance and in liaising with the police and local authority.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Cycle King is back at its store that was devastated by fire three years ago

The front of the store after the building was rebuilt following the fire in 2017 Picture: CYCLE KING

Zero-tolerance of illegal raves over Bank Holiday weekend, say police

Illegal Rave. Photo from Pexels/Unsplash.

Poor training led to near miss between train and car on level crossing, report finds

A user-operated crossing at Worlingham near Beccles Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Absolute shock’ - Sudbury community’s disbelief at ‘human bones’ discovery

A police cordon was set up near St Gregory's Church in Sudbury after suspected human bones were discovered in the River Stour Picture: SONYA DUNCAN