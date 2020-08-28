Zero-tolerance of illegal raves over Bank Holiday weekend, say police

Illegal Rave. Photo from Pexels/Unsplash. Pexels/Unsplash.

A zero-tolerance approach will be taken to any illegal raves or parties over the August Bank Holiday weekend, Suffolk police have warned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Temporary Chief Superintendent Marina Ericson, County Policing Commander, has warned those planning illegal raves and parties in Suffolk over the Bank Holdiay weekend could receive fines if caught. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Temporary Chief Superintendent Marina Ericson, County Policing Commander, has warned those planning illegal raves and parties in Suffolk over the Bank Holdiay weekend could receive fines if caught. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Officers said they will be clamping down on individuals who choose to break the law, risk spreading Covid-19 and ruin peace in their community.

They want to remind Suffolk residents that most indoor gatherings of any size are now allowed, but subject to a limit of 30 for gatherings at private homes - which includes gardens and other outdoor spaces.

Temporary Chief Superintendent Marina Ericson, County Policing Commander, said: “We have no intelligence at this stage to suggest there is any likelihood of such an event taking place in Suffolk and we are grateful for people adhering to the rules on such events so far.

“However, we are mindful over recent weeks that elsewhere in the country these have taken place.

“Coronavirus still represents a real threat.

“Whilst we of course want people to have a good time, this needs to be done in a socially responsible manner, within the law, and with due regard for everyone’s safety.

You may also want to watch:

“We have seen the effect where social distancing is ignored and the local lockdown measures that follow and we want to avoid this in Suffolk.”

Those facilitating or organising illegal raves, unlicensed music events, or any other unlawful gathering of 30 people or more may face a £10,000.

Residents who break the rules can also face £100 fines and those who have already received a fine will see the amount of doubled on each offence, up to a maximum of £3,200.

“Restrictions on gatherings are still in place and we will continue to engage with our communities, taking enforcement action where necessary,” said Temp Ch Supt Ericson.

“The new legislation means that those breaching the rules now face a significant financial penalty – potentially up to £10,000.

“To organisers of illegal raves and music events, you need to seriously consider the risks you’re placing on everyone in attendance, and understand that as organisers it is also your responsibility to keep people safe.

“Remember, professional event organisers have been establishing safe ways to hold outside music events through careful planning, adherence to government guidance and in liaising with the police and local authority.”