'Machete' incident sparks chaos on railway

The incident happened at Bury St Edmunds railway station Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Passengers reported chaos on Greater Anglia services this afternoon after a police incident disrupted services through Bury St Edmunds.

Two people were said to have been involved in the incident - and one reportedly had a machete.

It happened at around 1pm at the town's railway station, police said.

Two males have been arrested in connection with the incident, they added.

The pair are currently being questioned in police custody.

It came as services were disrupted by "trespassers on the railway".

A Greater Anglia spokesman tweeted earlier today: "Due to trespassers on the railway at Bury St Edmunds all lines are blocked. Train services through this station may be subject to disruption on all routes. Disruption is expected until 14.00."

Rail services on the line, which runs from Ipswich to Cambridge, are now back to normal.