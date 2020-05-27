BMW set on fire in suspected arson

Police are appealing for information after a BMW was set on fire in a suspected arson.

Suffolk police were called at around 9.50pm on Sunday, May 24 to a home in Ansell Close, Hadleigh, after receiving reports of a vehicle on fire.

Officers arrived to discover a black BMW 1 Series had been set alight and suspect the vehicle had been deliberately set on fire.

They are also investigating the possibility of whether the BMW fire is linked to three other suspected arsons in Hadleigh on Thursday, May 21.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting crime reference 37/28513/20.