Patio doors smashed during burglaries

Suffolk Police are investigating burglaries in Mickfield and Thorndon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are investigating burglaries in Thorndon and Mickfield where suspects smashed their way in through patio doors.

Between 8.30am and 9pm on Monday, December 16, a home in The Street, in Thorndon, was broken into.

Suspects gained entry by forcing and smashing the patio doors and then searched the house.

According to a police spokesman, the suspects drew the curtains and turned on the lights during the burglary.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who noticed the curtains open or closed during the time the burglary is believed to have happened.

A home in nearby Mickfield was also broken into the same day, between 7.50am and 7pm.

A police spokesman said: "A rear fence trellis was removed and damaged to access the rear of the property.

"Entry was gained by forcing the patio doors.

"A search took place and items were stolen."

If you have any information about either of the burglaries, contact Suffolk Police Lowestoft CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/75779/19 or 37/75778/19 or report online here.

You can also report information by emailing marie.davidson@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alterbnatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org