Archery equipment stolen in scout hut burglary

Suffolk police are investigating a burglary at a scout hut in Boxford Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Suffolk scout group has been left 'infuriated' after thieves broke into their headquarters and stole archery equipment and fuel.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scout hut at Boxford Spinney, in Fen Street, Boxford, is believed to have been targeted by thieves at some point overnight on Saturday, January 11. During the break-in, padlocks were smashed on the scout hut's doors and on various other store sheds around the site.

Up to 20 litres of red diesel were taken as well as petrol and some of the scouts' archery equipment from the eight-acre camping site.

Gordon Edgar, warden and chairman of the management committee for the Boxford Spinney, said: "I have spend 40 years looking after this place - it made me want to cry when I saw it.

"I have come down on Sunday morning and have found some of the doors open and the locked smashed off.

"When I first looked I thought nothing had been taken - but then I realised we have 20 litres of red diesel missing as well as a two gallon Jerry can of petrol.

"They have also broken into a trailer and stolen the scouts' archery equipment.

"We had let another scout group borrow some equipment so are still working how much has been stolen."

Mr Edgar said he has had to fork out £70 for new locks and we be out of pocket with the petrol.

"It's just so infuriating," he added.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said officers were contacted shortly after 9.15am on Sunday, January 12, to reports of a burglary in Fen Street, Boxford.

She said: "At some point, unknown offender/s entered land and smashed padlocks off a scout hut and various store sheds."

If you witnessed the break-in or saw anything suspicious at the Boxford Spinney over the weekend, call Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/2409/19."

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report information online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org