Jewellery and passport stolen in Stowmarket burglary

Police are investigating a burglary in Gainsborugh Road, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Stowmarket where jewellery and a passport were stolen.

The burglary took place between 12pm and 9pm on Saturday, August 31 in Gainsborough Road.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the woman living at the house had returned home to find a ground floor, rear-facing bathroom window had been forced open.

He said: "Once inside the property, belongings including jewellery and her passport have been stolen from the bedroom."

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting crime reference 37/52460/19.

You can also report information at andrew.george@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org