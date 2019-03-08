Partly Cloudy

Samsung phone and lawnmower stolen during burglary in Snape

PUBLISHED: 18:27 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:27 16 April 2019

Police are investigating a burglary in Gromford Lane, Snape Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A Samsung mobile phone, cash and lawnmower were stolen during a break-in at Snape.

The burglary happened between 10am on Tuesday, April 9 and 5.20pm on Wednesday, April 10 at a property in Gromford Lane.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “At some point during the times stated, an unknown offender forced entry via a door and once inside, various items were stolen including a Samsung 8 mobile phone, a ceramic pot and loose change.

“A Husqvarna 3 in 1 self-propelled petrol mower was also stolen from an outbuilding.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact DC Christopher Thompson on 101, quoting crime reference 37/20221/19 or email Christopher.Thompson@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

'Business as usual' for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours' objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Sky high burgers, liquid nitrogen frozen raspberries and 'candy shop' waffles on menu at cool new restaurant

ICE/Infusions Cookery School has opened a new restaurant/cafe on Rougham industrial estate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four-year ban for chip shop owner's second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

