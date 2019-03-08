Samsung phone and lawnmower stolen during burglary in Snape

Police are investigating a burglary in Gromford Lane, Snape Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A Samsung mobile phone, cash and lawnmower were stolen during a break-in at Snape.

The burglary happened between 10am on Tuesday, April 9 and 5.20pm on Wednesday, April 10 at a property in Gromford Lane.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “At some point during the times stated, an unknown offender forced entry via a door and once inside, various items were stolen including a Samsung 8 mobile phone, a ceramic pot and loose change.

“A Husqvarna 3 in 1 self-propelled petrol mower was also stolen from an outbuilding.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact DC Christopher Thompson on 101, quoting crime reference 37/20221/19 or email Christopher.Thompson@suffolk.pnn.police.uk