E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man, 71, dies in police custody

PUBLISHED: 16:40 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 08 November 2019

A 71-year-old man from Brandon has died after falling ill at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

A 71-year-old man from Brandon has died after falling ill at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Brandon man has died after falling unwell while being held in custody in Bury St Edmunds, police have said.

The man, from Brandon, fell ill while being held by police after being arrested on Thursday, 7th November in connection with an ongoing investigation.

You may also want to watch:

He was given medical assistance while at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre before being transported to hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Suffolk police said a full investigation has been launched into the death, with a post mortem examination to take place in due course.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man, 71, dies in police custody

A 71-year-old man from Brandon has died after falling ill at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

New trains coming to Suffolk by Christmas, says Greater Anglia

The new Greater Anglia trains are due to start operating on the line from Ipswich to Lowestoft within the next few weeks. Picture; GREATER ANGLIA

Town centre car crash causes traffic backlog

The collision happened this morning on Franciscan Way and all emergency services are attending the scene.Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Man who impersonated police officer to steal money from elderly jailed

Elijah King has been jailed for 11 years for distraction burglaries while impersonating a police officer Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Noah’s Ark set to dock in Ipswich on Saturday morning

The Noah's Ark replica due in Ipswich on Saturday morning Picture: Bigship BV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists