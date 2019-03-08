Man, 71, dies in police custody

A 71-year-old man from Brandon has died after falling ill at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A Brandon man has died after falling unwell while being held in custody in Bury St Edmunds, police have said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man, from Brandon, fell ill while being held by police after being arrested on Thursday, 7th November in connection with an ongoing investigation.

You may also want to watch:

He was given medical assistance while at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre before being transported to hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Suffolk police said a full investigation has been launched into the death, with a post mortem examination to take place in due course.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.