Two motorcycles stolen in separate shed break-ins

PUBLISHED: 14:02 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 16 April 2020

A sit-on lawn mower was stolen from a garage in Otley prompting a police appeal. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A sit-on lawn mower was stolen from a garage in Otley prompting a police appeal. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two motorcycles have been stolen following break-ins at sheds in Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after the two break-in’s this week.

The first incident occurred between 4pm on Tuesday, April 14 and 3pm on Wednesday, April 15 at a property in Anselm Avenue.

At some point during these times an unknown offender/s forced entry into a locked shed by breaking off the lock.

Once inside, they took a white Honda motorcycle (L26 BJC).

A second incident took place between 5pm on Tuesday, April 14 and 8.20am on Wednesday, April 15 in the same street.

Unknown offender/s gained entry to another shed by cutting off the padlock on the door and stole a blue Yamaha motorcycle (AO13 EVF).

Anyone with any information about these incidents or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference number 37/21375/20 for the first incident and 37/21315/20 for the second.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

