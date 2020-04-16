Two motorcycles stolen in separate shed break-ins
PUBLISHED: 14:02 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 16 April 2020
Archant
Two motorcycles have been stolen following break-ins at sheds in Bury St Edmunds.
Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after the two break-in’s this week.
The first incident occurred between 4pm on Tuesday, April 14 and 3pm on Wednesday, April 15 at a property in Anselm Avenue.
At some point during these times an unknown offender/s forced entry into a locked shed by breaking off the lock.
Once inside, they took a white Honda motorcycle (L26 BJC).
A second incident took place between 5pm on Tuesday, April 14 and 8.20am on Wednesday, April 15 in the same street.
Unknown offender/s gained entry to another shed by cutting off the padlock on the door and stole a blue Yamaha motorcycle (AO13 EVF).
Anyone with any information about these incidents or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference number 37/21375/20 for the first incident and 37/21315/20 for the second.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.