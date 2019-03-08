Partly Cloudy

Warnings to avoid Stowmarket roads as A14 closure causes long queues

PUBLISHED: 12:03 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 15 June 2019

Essential bridge maintenance work, worth £1.5 million, will take place on the A14 at Hill House in Stowmarket. Photo: Highways England.

Archant

Drivers are being warned to avoid parts of Stowmarket this weekend as planned closures are causing long delays through the town.

Bridge maintenance work, worth £1.5 million, is taking place on the A14 eastbound this weekend and will see the replacement on joints on the viaduct carrying the road.

As a result of the work the carriageway was closed between J19A and J21 at 9pm on Friday night and will remain closed until Monday at 6am.

Drivers have been forced through the centre of Stowmarket while the work is carried out.

The impact of the roadworks has already been felt in the town with Stowmarket Police taking to Twitter this morning to warn motorists against using Bury Road and Gipping Way.

READ MORE: Stowmarket set for extra weekend traffic as A14 is closed for bridge work

Ashley Prigmore, assistant service delivery manager at Highways England, said earlier this week: "When most drivers cross a bridge I'm sure they don't give much thought to the joints, but they are vital components and are designed to be replaced from time to time.

"We understand how important the A14 is. By doing this we're able to take vital road upgrades that may have taken 8-12 weeks and complete them over two weekends. This will have a huge impact in terms of minimising disruption."

Further work is due to take place next weekend during the same time period but on the westbound carriageway instead.

Boy rushed to hospital in 'serious' condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women's Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

