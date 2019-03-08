Warnings to avoid Stowmarket roads as A14 closure causes long queues

Drivers are being warned to avoid parts of Stowmarket this weekend as planned closures are causing long delays through the town.

Bridge maintenance work, worth £1.5 million, is taking place on the A14 eastbound this weekend and will see the replacement on joints on the viaduct carrying the road.

As a result of the work the carriageway was closed between J19A and J21 at 9pm on Friday night and will remain closed until Monday at 6am.

Drivers have been forced through the centre of Stowmarket while the work is carried out.

The impact of the roadworks has already been felt in the town with Stowmarket Police taking to Twitter this morning to warn motorists against using Bury Road and Gipping Way.

Ashley Prigmore, assistant service delivery manager at Highways England, said earlier this week: "When most drivers cross a bridge I'm sure they don't give much thought to the joints, but they are vital components and are designed to be replaced from time to time.

"We understand how important the A14 is. By doing this we're able to take vital road upgrades that may have taken 8-12 weeks and complete them over two weekends. This will have a huge impact in terms of minimising disruption."

Further work is due to take place next weekend during the same time period but on the westbound carriageway instead.