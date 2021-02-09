Police issue warning to drivers as snow causes travel chaos
- Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Suffolk police have urged drivers to be cautious and only travel if necessary after snowy conditions caused travel chaos.
Police called for drivers to watch out for snow and black ice on the roads, as well as saying: "We still need to adhere to lockdown measures to stop the spread of Covid so only travel if your journey is absolutely necessary and if it is essential, drive to the conditions."
The weather caused several crashes and other incidents on Suffolk's roads.
A gas lorry toppled into a ditch due to the icy conditions in Cretingham.
Police were called to reports of an overturned heavy goods vehicle in Swan Lane, Cretingham, near Manor Farm Barn.
You may also want to watch:
An officer at scene said conditions were "atrocious". The road was closed in both directions for the majority of the day while waiting for a recovery vehicle to arrive.
While in Badingham, an oil tanker became stuck in a ditch partially blocking the road.
Most Read
- 1 Appeal after dog walker 'lunged' at puppy owner
- 2 'Beast from the East 2' – forecaster warns of up to 30cm of snow in Suffolk
- 3 Covid cases continue to fall - but Ipswich is above national average
- 4 'The badge doesn’t mean anything to me anymore' - Matheson on his Norwich connections and excitement to play for Ipswich
- 5 Lavenham honours 'well-loved' farmer with funeral tractor procession
- 6 'Incredibly rare' plants burst into life on busy industrial estate
- 7 'Sooner we get on top of this the better' - new Suffolk vaccine centre opens
- 8 Air ambulance doctor's life saved by hero colleagues
- 9 Homes evacuated and man arrested as bomb squad called to Suffolk village
- 10 The former Ipswich Town players who made moves during the January transfer window
Smaller vehicles also struggled with the weather.
A van crashed through a hedge on the A1120 at Stowupland, prompting Stowmarket police to tweet: "It it is still very icy on the roads so please drive carefully and reduce your speed.
"Only travel if essential and make sure you have sufficient time to make it to your destination safely."
Among those helping to clear the county's road were 25 farmers.
Suffolk Highways praised them for their support, saying: "We couldn’t do it without your commitment and community spirit. Thank you!"
Storm Darcy also caused troubles on Suffolk's railways.
The weather caused a points failure delaying services on the Harwich branch line and even prevented them from putting a replacement service in place.
A spokesman said: "We are trying to source buses, however due to the weather we are unable to source buses. Network Rail engineers are on route to the site to investigate."
Delays were also caused on the mainline between Norwich and London.