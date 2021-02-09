Published: 6:06 PM February 9, 2021

The snowy conditions caused disruption on Suffolk's roads and railways today. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police have urged drivers to be cautious and only travel if necessary after snowy conditions caused travel chaos.

Police called for drivers to watch out for snow and black ice on the roads, as well as saying: "We still need to adhere to lockdown measures to stop the spread of Covid so only travel if your journey is absolutely necessary and if it is essential, drive to the conditions."

The weather caused several crashes and other incidents on Suffolk's roads.

A gas lorry toppled into a ditch due to the icy conditions in Cretingham.

A road in Cretingham was closed for most of the day after a gas lorry toppled into a ditch. - Credit: NSRAPT

Police were called to reports of an overturned heavy goods vehicle in Swan Lane, Cretingham, near Manor Farm Barn.

An officer at scene said conditions were "atrocious". The road was closed in both directions for the majority of the day while waiting for a recovery vehicle to arrive.

While in Badingham, an oil tanker became stuck in a ditch partially blocking the road.

An oil tanker got stuck in a ditch in Badingham due to the adverse weather conditions. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Smaller vehicles also struggled with the weather.

A van crashed through a hedge on the A1120 at Stowupland, prompting Stowmarket police to tweet: "It it is still very icy on the roads so please drive carefully and reduce your speed.

"Only travel if essential and make sure you have sufficient time to make it to your destination safely."

Among those helping to clear the county's road were 25 farmers.

Suffolk Highways praised them for their support, saying: "We couldn’t do it without your commitment and community spirit. Thank you!"

Storm Darcy also caused troubles on Suffolk's railways.

The weather caused a points failure delaying services on the Harwich branch line and even prevented them from putting a replacement service in place.

A spokesman said: "We are trying to source buses, however due to the weather we are unable to source buses. Network Rail engineers are on route to the site to investigate."

Delays were also caused on the mainline between Norwich and London.