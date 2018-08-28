Police launch search for second missing girl who may have headed to London with fellow missing friend

Missing teenager Ayonda Gasela. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Police have launched an appeal for a second missing teenage girl in West Suffolk, after it emerged she was visiting London with a friend reported missing by officers on Saturday.

Karma Stoneham, reported missing in Mildenhall. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Karma Stoneham, reported missing in Mildenhall. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Suffolk police issued an appeal on Saturday morning for 16-year-old Ayonda Gasela, who was last seen leaving her home in Red Lodge at 6.30am on Friday.

The youngster was leaving to go to school but failed to return home.

Officers have today issued a second appeal for 16-year-old Karma Stoneham missing from Mildenhall.

A police spokesman said she was last seen by a friend after school on Friday, February 1, with Karma telling her friend that she was going to London with Ayonda Gasela.

The spokesman added that Karma’s father thought she was staying overnight with a friend in Red Lodge, and she does not have a mobile phone to contact.

Karma is described as black, 5ft 4ins tall, with shoulder length hair.

It is not known what she was wearing at the time she was reported missing.

Ayonda is black, 5ft 3ins tall, with black shoulder length curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a school uniform of black trousers, white shirt, green jumper and a black bomber style jacket.

Officers are concerned for the two girls’ welfare, and have asked anyone with information or who may have seen either of the pair to contact them on 101

