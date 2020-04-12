E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Record number of complaints as more people warned for breaking lockdown rules

PUBLISHED: 11:29 12 April 2020

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police in Suffolk received a record number of complaints about people breaching the lockdown rules yesterday – and issued 48 more warnings.

A spokesman for the force said officers had received 189 calls from members of the public reporting people ignoring the government restrictions to stay home and stay safe on Saturday.

On the same day a total of 48 warnings were given by officers in the county to those in public not observing social distancing rules or gathered at other addresses.

On Good Friday officers had received 175 calls and issued 40 warnings.

Senior police officers and government leaders have repeatedly warned people to stay away from beaches and tourist areas, and when out shopping or exercising to keep at least two metres away from other people.

Households must not mix with other households – and government ministers have said it is not permitted to visit family or friends.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “The message remains the same over the rest of the Easter weekend, for people to follow the Government advice on social distancing. Unless your travel is essential, the only plans you should be making are to stay home and stay safe in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

“We will continue to engage, educate and encourage with members of the public. The more the public comply with the restrictions now the more lives will be saved.”

People should only leave home for essential shopping, one form of exercise a day, a medical need or to provide help to a vulnerable person, or travel to work if it is impossible to work from home.

To report a breach of the COVID-19 instructions people can visit the police website.

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

