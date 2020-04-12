Record number of complaints as more people warned for breaking lockdown rules

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police in Suffolk received a record number of complaints about people breaching the lockdown rules yesterday – and issued 48 more warnings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A spokesman for the force said officers had received 189 calls from members of the public reporting people ignoring the government restrictions to stay home and stay safe on Saturday.

On the same day a total of 48 warnings were given by officers in the county to those in public not observing social distancing rules or gathered at other addresses.

On Good Friday officers had received 175 calls and issued 40 warnings.

Senior police officers and government leaders have repeatedly warned people to stay away from beaches and tourist areas, and when out shopping or exercising to keep at least two metres away from other people.

Households must not mix with other households – and government ministers have said it is not permitted to visit family or friends.

READ MORE: Now over 100 coronavirus-related deaths at Ipswich, West Suffolk and Colchester hospitals.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “The message remains the same over the rest of the Easter weekend, for people to follow the Government advice on social distancing. Unless your travel is essential, the only plans you should be making are to stay home and stay safe in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

“We will continue to engage, educate and encourage with members of the public. The more the public comply with the restrictions now the more lives will be saved.”

People should only leave home for essential shopping, one form of exercise a day, a medical need or to provide help to a vulnerable person, or travel to work if it is impossible to work from home.

To report a breach of the COVID-19 instructions people can visit the police website.

For the latest information and advice, see here.

