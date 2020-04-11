Police receive highest number of complaints yet over lockdown rule breaches

Police issued 40 more warnings on Good Friday to people about breaching the coronavirus lockdown rules.

In addition, Suffolk Constabulary has received its highest daily number of complaints from the public reporting people ignoring the government restrictions to stay home and stay safe.

A spokesman said 175 calls were received from members of the public.

Officers issued a total of 40 warnings to people in public or gathered at other addresses.

Senior police officers and government leaders have repeatedly warned people to stay away from beaches and tourist areas, and when out shopping or exercising to keep at least two metres away from other people.

Households must not mix with other households – and government ministers have said it is not permitted to visit family or friends.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “The message remains the same over the rest of the Easter weekend, for people to follow the Government advice on social distancing. Unless your travel is essential, the only plans you should be making are to stay home and stay safe in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

“We will continue to engage, educate and encourage with members of the public. The more the public comply with the restrictions now the more lives will be saved.”

People should only leave home for essential shopping, one form of exercise a day, a medical need or to provide help to a vulnerable person, or travel to work if it is impossible to work from home.

