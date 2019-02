Missing Elmswell teenager found

Sam Fearne has since been found Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 16-year-old boy who was missing after saying he was visiting friends in a nearby Suffolk town has been found.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Fearne, a 16-year-old from Elmswell, had last been seen on Friday, February 1, when he stated he was going to visit friends in Bury St Edmunds but did not return home.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that Sam had now been found safe and well.