Appeal to find mini motorcycle stolen from outside home

Police are searching for this mini motorbike

Police are appealing to find a distinctive orange mini motorbike which was stolen from outside a home this weekend.

The motorbike was taken at some time between 1.30am and 7.30am on Sunday, April 26 from a home in Dalham Place, Haverhill.

The bike is an orange Romet Pony Mini 125 motorcycle, registration number GWE6 JK1.

It was stolen from a path outside a house where it had been left secure with the steering lock on.

Anyone who believes they have seen this motorbike, or who has any information about this crime, is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre on 101 quoting reference: 23213/20.

Alternatively you can email on charlotte.smith3@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.