Minute’s silence at 11am to remember key workers who have died fighting coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 10:34 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 28 April 2020
Suffolk will be joining the nation in a minute of silence today in memory of key workers who have lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus.
The moment of thanks is being held as part of International Worker’s Memorial Day and prime minister Boris Johnson will be among those paying their respects.
Speaking on behalf of Suffolk Constabulary, chief constable Steve Jupp Tweeted: “Today at 11am, we will be joining the NHS, government departments and public bodies around the UK to observe a minute’s silence in memory of those who have lost their lives in the fight to protect others from Covid-19.”
Tim Passmore, police and crime commissioner for Suffolk, joined Mr Jupp on Twitter to share his support and to remind others to do the same.
Dave Prentis, general secretary of Unison the trade union for public service, said: “For every minute this pandemic continues, people are making extraordinary sacrifices to keep us safe and run our vital services.
“The least we can all do is spare a moment to pay our respects and show our gratitude to all the key workers who have lost their lives.”
Public services across East Anglia and the UK are expected to join for the minute of remembrance.
