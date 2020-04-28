E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Minute’s silence at 11am to remember key workers who have died fighting coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:34 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 28 April 2020

Join Suffolk police in the minute silence at 11am to remember key workers. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Join Suffolk police in the minute silence at 11am to remember key workers. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk will be joining the nation in a minute of silence today in memory of key workers who have lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus.

The moment of thanks is being held as part of International Worker’s Memorial Day and prime minister Boris Johnson will be among those paying their respects.

Speaking on behalf of Suffolk Constabulary, chief constable Steve Jupp Tweeted: “Today at 11am, we will be joining the NHS, government departments and public bodies around the UK to observe a minute’s silence in memory of those who have lost their lives in the fight to protect others from Covid-19.”

MORE: All the latest news on coronavirus in Suffolk

Tim Passmore, police and crime commissioner for Suffolk, joined Mr Jupp on Twitter to share his support and to remind others to do the same.

The minute silence is to commemorate key workers such as ambulance and NHS staff. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe minute silence is to commemorate key workers such as ambulance and NHS staff. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dave Prentis, general secretary of Unison the trade union for public service, said: “For every minute this pandemic continues, people are making extraordinary sacrifices to keep us safe and run our vital services.

“The least we can all do is spare a moment to pay our respects and show our gratitude to all the key workers who have lost their lives.”

Public services across East Anglia and the UK are expected to join for the minute of remembrance.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

