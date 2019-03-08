Have you seen 14-year-old Jamie Stevens?

A 14-year-old boy from Felixstowe is missing and police are concerned for his safety.

Jamie Stevens went missing from his home address in the town yesterday, Tuesday, April 9.

Officers believe that Jamie could be in the Bury St Edmunds area and are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or who knows his whereabouts to contact them.

Jamie is described as white, approximately 5ft 9in tall, with light-brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, a green Nike hoodie, a camouflage and black jacket with a hood, black and blue reflective Nike trainers, a black New York Yankees baseball cap and a black and silver bag.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101.